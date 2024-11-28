Unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S. border often face trauma and extreme vulnerability due to violence and lack of resources in their home countries, as well as the dangerous journey they undertake to cross multiple borders. Organizations like Bethany Christian Services of North Carolina provide these children with a safe, temporary environment through foster families to address their needs. In contrast, their family situations are investigated, and reunification efforts are pursued.

However, due to a surge in cases and the limited capacity of foster homes, the Charlotte program urgently seeks more families willing to provide temporary care to these children. In this article—the first in a series exploring the situation of these minors—we explain how you can help.

What Is an Unaccompanied Minor?

An unaccompanied minor is a child who arrives at the U.S. border without their biological mother or father, or a legal guardian. While children are not separated from their parents at the border (unless there are warning signs such as abuse or mistreatment), those arriving with relatives like grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, or even strangers are classified as unaccompanied.

In such cases, after being processed by immigration authorities, children, and teenagers are placed in government custody and assisted by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) within 24 hours. This agency collaborates with organizations like Bethany Christian Services of North Carolina to provide support.

How Does Bethany Support This Youth?

To assist these minors, Bethany Christian Services assesses their cases and connects the children—with information like their country of origin, gender, and age—with foster families who can provide a safe environment. During this time, efforts focus on integrating them into the country and working toward family reunification.

“Our mission is to serve the children, provide them with a safe place, and during the time we work with them, treat them with respect and dignity, empower them, and, hopefully, connect them with resources for the next steps,” said Kimberly Ford, director of the Bethany Christian Services of North Carolina program, in an interview with La Noticia.

During their stay, the children live with their foster families and attend an educational program tailored to their knowledge level. This program includes English classes, crafts, sports, field trips, cooking lessons, and visits from authorities like firefighters and police officers to interact and play with the kids.

“The idea is to teach children that they have rights and that they don’t need to be afraid of these authorities,” Ford explained.

Other services provided include: Psychological therapy

Individual, group, and family counseling

General medical care

Vaccinations

Laboratory testing

Appropriate clothing

Family visitation

“Through psychosocial education and role-playing, we prepare the children and empower them by helping them understand the situation here, showing them that things are different, that they have resources, that they have rights, and that they even have access to a legal service provider,” Kim added.

Bethany Has Reunified Nearly 500 Minors

From children showing signs of being orphaned or victims of human smugglers to teenagers whose parents paid a “guide” to leave them at the border or who arrived with non-immediate relatives, to those experiencing abuse or neglect—Bethany’s program provides a safe environment and comprehensive support while their immigration status is resolved and efforts for family reunification in a safe environment are pursued.

Currently, Bethany Christian Services of North Carolina has 32 families that have served as temporary shelters for over 466 minors, who have been reunified over the past three years.

Despite this significant achievement, the program faces a constant challenge: the capacity of foster homes and available beds remains limited. Although they sometimes manage to reunify more than 20 or 30 children in a single week, the demand quickly exceeds supply again. That’s why they are actively seeking more foster families.

“Right now, we need to recruit more families. This process takes time because they need to undergo extensive training, and we understand they aren’t always available to care for children due to work, travel, or other commitments. But this would help us have a greater impact and offer more support to these families,” said Wandy Loyola, the program’s internal coordinator.

How to Help Unaccompanied Migrant Children in Charlotte

1) Become a Foster Family

Families can provide short- and long-term foster care for immigrant children, ranging from newborns to 17-year-olds. However, the majority of children in need are typically between 9 and 12 years old.

As foster parents, your role would be to provide a safe and loving home for a child or teenager during this transitional period in their life. You would also offer transportation to and from school (at Bethany Christian Services of North Carolina’s facility), emotional support, and meet the child’s specific needs.

For more information on becoming a foster family, contact Bethany Christian Services of North Carolina by calling 800-238-4269 or through the following link.

2) Medical Assistance

Another pressing need for unaccompanied minors is access to healthcare providers, such as pediatricians, who can assess their health. Some of these children arrive in vulnerable conditions or with untreated medical issues due to challenges in their home countries. Access to proper healthcare could save their lives and ensure their well-being.

3) Spread the Word

Encourage other families or healthcare professionals to join this cause and provide assistance, either as volunteers or through support programs, thereby contributing to the comprehensive well-being of these children.

