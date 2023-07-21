La Noticia announced the six winners of the Latin American Excelente Awards 2023 during a reception held on July 17 at the offices of the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

Álvaro Gurdian, Vice President of La Noticia, unveiled the names of these six local figures who excel in business, academics, community service, or contributions to the Latin community in Charlotte.

This year's winners are:

Student of the Year

Andrea Carolina Ojeda, a student at Queens University of Charlotte, dreams of becoming a lawyer and helping her community.

Higher Education Teacher of the year

Susana Cisneros, a Senior Lecturer in Spanish at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Community Service Person of the Year

Magbis Núñez Love, Community Liaison at the Levine Cancer Institute / Atrium Health and member of the Alianza Venezolanos de Charlotte group.

Non-Latin Person Most Supportive of the Latino Community

Rubie Britt-Height, Director of Community Relations, Co-Leader of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) at The Mint Museum.

Businesswoman of the Year

Grace Landin Nystrum, SVP, Charlotte Market Executive at Bank of America.

Businessman of the Year

Bruno Macchiavello, owner of Yunta Nikkei, founder of Viva Chicken, and partner at Poplar Street Wine Bar.

About the Latin American Excelente Awards

“It is a blessing for us at La Noticia to have this great opportunity to recognize so many leaders in the Latin community who have excelled in their achievements. These individuals have done extraordinary work, and that is why I invite the entire community to celebrate these accomplishments during our gala event in September,” said Hilda Gurdian, Publisher of La Noticia.

This will be the 25th edition of the Latin American Excelente Awards. Year after year, this recognition is given to men and women who excel in business, service, and contribution to the Latino community, as well as in academic achievements in the Charlotte area.

The Latin American Excelente Awards 2023 will be presented at an elegant gala on Saturday, September 16, at the Hilton Charlotte Center City, 222 E. 3rd St. Charlotte, NC 28202. To purchase your ticket, visit excelenteawards.com.

Part of the funds raised at the Latin American Excelente Awards gala go to the Latin Student Scholarship Fund of the La Noticia Foundation.

