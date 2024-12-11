Every time President-elect Donald Trump appears in the media, he reaffirms his commitment to deport millions of immigrants during his second term in the White House. Experts warn that this will have negative economic and social consequences. For this reason, Joe Biden’s administration must take action, in the little time it has left in power, to prevent an imminent anti-immigrant plan that will harm everyone. But the question is: will he be willing to do so?

What’s Coming

The new president’s plan is already underway. Trump has appointed Tom Homan, the architect of the controversial “zero tolerance” family separation policy, to lead border policies. Homan will support the deportation of all undocumented immigrants without exception. On the other hand, Stephen Miller, the architect of the travel bans targeting predominantly Muslim countries, may become the new deputy policy chief, reinforcing expectations of anti-immigrant measures.

Although federal agencies lack the resources to carry out massive deportations in the first months of Trump’s presidency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is already preparing for quick and targeted detentions.

What Can Biden Do for Immigrants?

Biden still has the power to implement measures to protect immigrants. Organizations like The American Immigration Council and the ACLU highlight some of these actions:

Protect DACA Recipients

Over 535,000 young people depend on DACA to work and avoid deportation. Biden can accelerate the approval of pending applications and issue a permanent rule that automatically extends work permits while renewals are being processed.

Speed Up Work Permits

He could also increase the administrative capacity of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to reduce the backlog of over 1.2 million work permit applications.

Extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

More than 650,000 people rely on TPS to avoid deportation. Biden can extend and redesignate these protections through 2026, preventing Trump from eliminating them.

Protect Temporary Workers and International Students

Without difficulty, Biden can finalize rules such as modernizing H-1B visas, which would help skilled workers and college graduates obtain work permits. Expanding the in-country visa renewal program would also reduce dependence on slower international processes.

Close Immigration Detention Centers

The Trump administration plans to significantly expand detention capacity, with 17 states identified for new centers. Currently, over 90% of those detained by ICE are held in facilities run by private corporations. Biden can close several of ICE’s controversial detention centers, especially those with histories of abuse.

These corporations, motivated by profit, have been accused of abuse, medical neglect, and inhumane conditions. Between 2017 and 2021, more than 43 people died in ICE custody, and many studies indicate that most of these deaths were preventable. Biden can rescind contracts for these expansions.

A Unique Opportunity

Biden has a unique opportunity to mitigate the impact of anti-immigrant measures that will tear families apart, harm key industries, and hurt the economy. But will he have the courage to do the right thing?

Find this article in Spanish here.