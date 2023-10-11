Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or TikTok continue to capture the attention of millions of users, giving them the power to shape how we interact or perceive reality. There's a problem: in their quest to keep us on their platforms for as long as possible, these companies employ practices that endanger their users and our democracy. They, not you, decide what kind of news you can see. Can we trust the information these companies provide us?

We won't deny that social media provides multiple benefits, especially in terms of connectivity. However, these multinational corporations have fallen short in addressing their numerous shortcomings.

From privacy issues to the radicalization of ideas (political, religious, and social), from the rise of empty figures as popular idols to an ecosystem where misinformation thrives, social media has a dark side that many users accept without question.

Social Media vs. Democracy

The news consumption habit changed with social media. Many users moved away from traditional media and began to receive news exclusively based on what appeared on their phone screens, thanks to the algorithms of platforms like Google, Facebook, or Instagram. It turns out that this poses a grave danger to democracy.

Canada passed legislation earlier this year called the Online News Act, which requires platforms like Meta or Google to pay media outlets for the content they use (just like any other content creator). The response from these companies came in July, when they blocked news generated in Canada from being accessible to users in that country. And this is not the first time they've done this.

Two years ago, Australia passed a similar law and faced news blockages until the government finally relented, allowing significant concessions that empower Google and Meta to make "behind closed doors" deals with media outlets instead of adhering to Australian law.

Consider this: if freedom of the press is one of the foundations of democracy, and now Canadians cannot see news on Google, Facebook, or Instagram, isn't this an attack on press freedom? How long will it take for this to happen in the United States?

Radicalization of Ideas

Social media algorithms analyze user behavior and preferences. This information is used to offer personalized content and advertising suggestions. The problem is that the algorithm presents only topics and ideas that you agree with, ideologically isolating users.

If Meta and Google filter the type of news a person can receive, this can lead to radicalization. It is common to find people entrenched in their political beliefs, sharing “news” of questionable origin on their social networks that confirms their beliefs.

What Can We Do?

Limit the time spent on social media and establish rules for your children. It is essential for parents to create opportunities for interaction with their children, especially teenagers, and spend time together away from screens.

We can combat the radicalization of ideas when we expose ourselves to other perspectives. Therefore, it is recommended to consume information from reputable and professional sources like La Noticia, where we make a great effort to verify the information we publish and where we address different points of view.

