2026 Elections: More Voices Speak Out Against State Amendments

North Carolina voters will find three proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s ballot concerning income taxes, property taxes, and voter identification. The measures have sparked debate over their potential consequences for public services, state finances, and voting rights.

Two of the amendments seek to place limits on state taxes. That sounds very appealing at first; however, organizations such as the NC Budget & Tax Center have warned that these changes could come at a high cost: limiting local governments’ ability to fund essential services and respond to future needs.

What Are the Three Constitutional Amendments in North Carolina?

The proposals submitted to voters address three issues:

Income tax: Establish a constitutional cap of 3.5% on certain tax rates. Property taxes: Place restrictions on the annual growth of property tax revenue collected by local governments. Voter ID: Amend constitutional provisions related to voter identification requirements.

If approved, the measures would become part of the state Constitution. This means that future changes would require another constitutional amendment process rather than relying solely on ordinary legislative decisions.

What Would Change With the 3.5% Tax Cap?

The NC Budget & Tax Center argues that this restriction would reduce future lawmakers’ options for increasing state revenue. That flexibility could be necessary to respond to emergencies, fund projects, or address economic crises.

Additionally, the organization says the amendment would not necessarily result in an immediate tax cut for residents.

How Would the Property Tax Amendment Affect Residents?

The second proposal would establish limits on the annual growth of property tax revenue collected by local governments. This measure does not necessarily mean that each homeowner’s individual property tax bill would be reduced, the NC Budget & Tax Center warns.

The organization points out that restricting revenue collection could limit the resources available to counties, cities, and towns for projects and services such as public schools, emergency services, infrastructure maintenance, and disaster response.

Voter ID Requirements Again?

Although the state already requires voters to present valid identification, the third proposal would expand the photo ID requirement established in the state Constitution to all voting methods, including voting by mail. In response, activists have raised concerns that this could create additional barriers for eligible voters.

More Voices Speak Out Against the Amendments

More than 20 North Carolina organizations have joined forces to oppose the three constitutional amendments. They include NC Latino Power, the North Carolina Association of Educators, Democracy NC, and the League of Women Voters. Several county governments, school boards, labor unions, and business organizations have also voiced opposition, warning of potential consequences for funding public services, schools, and infrastructure.

The proposals will be put to a vote during the general election on Tuesday, November 3. Early voting in North Carolina will continue through Saturday, October 31. Official information about the elections, ballots, and polling locations is available on the State Board of Elections website: www.ncsbe.gov.

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