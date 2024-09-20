For many years, election campaigns have been perceived more as image contests than as races based on the best proposals. Many voters lean toward a candidate based on how they make them feel, whether they inspire confidence or project a particular trait, putting their government plans in second place. This is nothing new, but perhaps at these 2024 Elections, it's time for a change.

One of the most notable shifts between image and politics occurred in 1960 during the first televised debate between two U.S. presidential candidates.

The most watched presidential debate on television

In 1960, voters still didn’t have a clear favorite. On one side, the Republicans had a political veteran: then-Vice President Richard Nixon. On the other side, the Democrats had a young (43 years old) and virtually unknown senator, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

The first televised presidential debate took place on September 26, 1960. Nixon insisted on making campaign visits, so by the time he arrived at the TV station, he looked exhausted. Additionally, he refused to wear makeup and hadn’t shaved.

Kennedy appeared fresh and attentive, having spent time in the sun, which gave him a slight tan. In contrast, his opponent looked tense, seated stiffly with both feet on the ground, knees together, and one hand on his thigh. It was clear he was uncomfortable in his seat.

Another point that worked against Nixon was the studio lights. They generated heat, and without makeup, he was visibly sweating, which many interpreted as a sign of nervousness.

Can these details really make a difference? Several polls indicated that those who listened to the debate on the radio believed Nixon had won, while those who watched it on TV had a clear winner: Kennedy.

This debate set a record for viewership. To draw a comparison, while the recent debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was watched by around 67 million viewers, the Kennedy-Nixon debate is estimated to have been followed by about 70 million—more viewers, almost 70 years ago.

2024 Elections: Proposals beyond image

Will we continue making decisions based on superficial aspects? We are living in a unique moment in history, where the future of your family and community is at stake in the upcoming election on November 5. Both Harris and Trump are virtually tied in North Carolina. Your vote will be decisive. It’s time to put the noise aside and listen to the proposals.

Kamala Harris's economic proposals focus on:

Reducing the cost of insulin and prescription drugs.

A federal ban on price gouging in supermarkets.

Building three million new affordable homes.

Up to $50,000 in incentives for small businesses.

Donald Trump's economic proposals focus on:

Reducing energy prices by increasing domestic production.

Imposing tariffs on both allied and non-allied countries.

Cutting the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 15%.

Carrying out the largest internal deportation operation in the country’s history.

Take a moment to reflect and ask yourself: Which proposals will benefit your family and community? Which of these proposals are realistic? What consequences might these proposals bring?

As voters, we have the obligation to go beyond the charms of political marketing, image consultants, and social media debates. We need to choose a person centered on values, with clear and practical ideas, who can lead this country toward a more equitable and just future for everyone.

