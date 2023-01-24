La fiesta más grande del cine está por llegar y dos películas latinoamericanas quieren alzarse en lo más alto durante la entrega de los Premios Oscar 2023.
Podría interesarte: Guillermo del Toro gana en los Globos de Oro por Pinocho
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro y Argentina, 1985 de Santiago Miltre son dos de las candidatas más fuertes para ganar.
Pero veamos cuáles son las películas que estarán compitiendo en la ceremonia de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood.
Oscar 2023: Estos son los nominados de la Academia: Lista completa por categoría
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de películas nominadas por categoría:
Mejor Película
- The Fabelmans
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Avatar: The Way of Water
Mejor dirección
- Todd Field - Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fablemans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor de reparto
- Judd Hirsh - The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Mejor guion original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor guion adaptado
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Living
- Glass Onion: a knives out mistery
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor edición
- Tár
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor película internacional
- SIm Westen nichts Neues - Alemania
- Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
- Close - Bélgica/Francia/Países Bajos
- Eo - Polonia
- The Quiet Girl - Irlanda
Mejor película de animación
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- The sea beast
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor diseño de producción
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejor fotografía
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Tár
- Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
Mejor vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- The Batman
- The whale
- Elvis
Mejor sonido
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Batman
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: The Way of Water)
- The Batman
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor banda sonora
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Babylon
- The Fabelmans
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor canción original
- Lift Me Up - "Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hold my hand - Top Gun: Maverick
- Naatu Naatu - RRR
- Good Afternoon - "Spirited: el espíritu de las fiestas" (Spirited)
- Applause - Tell It Like a Woman
Mejor documental
- All That Breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
Mejor corto documental
- The elephant whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the gate
Mejor corto animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My year of dicks
- An ostrich told me the worls is fake and I think I believe it
Mejor cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye
- Le Pupille
- The Red Suitcase
- Le Pupille
- Night ride
¿Qué películas representan a los latinos para el Oscar 2023?
En esta ocasión el cine latinoamericano está muy bien representado y hay fuertes candidatas para ganar la estatuilla.
Las dos apuestas más fuertes son las películas Argentina, 1985 de Santiago Miltre, que compite por Mejor Película Internacional y Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio en Mejor Película Animada. La obra de Miltre luce como una de las grandes favoritas para quedarse con el reconocimiento.
En el caso de México, también están nominadas Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades, de Alejandro González Iñárritu, por Mejor Fotografía; y Le Pupille a Mejor Cortometraje con Alfonso Cuarón como productor.
Cabe destacar que tanto Del Toro, como González Iñárritu y Cuarón ya han ganado el Oscar a Mejor Película en ediciones pasadas.
Además, la intérprete cubana, Ana de Armas, recibió una nominación a Mejor Actriz por su actuación en Blonde, la biografía de la legendaria Marilyn Monroe.
¿Cuándo y dónde es la ceremonia de premiación de los Oscar 2023?
La ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Oscar 2023 se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 12 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
La conducción estará a cargo del comediante Jimmy Kimmel, que ya estuvo en las ediciones del 2017 y 2018.