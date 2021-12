$10,000 Reward Offered for the Apprehension of Abel Elias Acosta.

In addition to the Garland Crimestoppers $5,000 reward, Jerry Reynolds, KPIR Radio owner has offered an additional $5,000. Anyone with info leading to Acosta's apphrension is encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately! pic.twitter.com/rMJ2h1GBvm