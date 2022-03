USGS reports a 0.9 magnitude #earthquake centered near Centerville, South Carolina, in Dorchester County. The earthquake occurred at this 4:05 this morning (3-28-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/DbXNp04Vhb



The Centerville mentioned here is a community in Summerville, SC. pic.twitter.com/Ib3zHeZ6sF