🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 5/22/22 at approx. 6:00 PM, in front of 1091 Rutland Rd in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 16-year-old female from behind and stabbed her in the left shoulder before fleeing. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8itMRfubEM