🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 3/22/22, approx. 11:45 PM, at 5100 Avenue U @NYPD63PCT Brooklyn. The suspect displayed a gun handle to the clerk at the Gateway Newsstand & removed cash from the register. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or go to https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/hJDs04BmVS