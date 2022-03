WANTED For a Homicide: On Friday February 25, 2022 at Approx. 10:56 P.M., in front of 2251 1st Ave. @nypd25pct. An unknown individual shot a 25 year old male in the chest causing his death. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500.00 pic.twitter.com/n2ggTaHPPQ