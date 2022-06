Andy Vermaut shares:LI student accused of making terrorist threats against his HS: officials: … teen is accused of making terrorist threats… https://t.co/Le9pU65tXF Thank you. #AndyVermautFightsTerrorismEveryDay #TerroristsAreNeverReligiousOrSpiritualBeings #StopTheHateNow pic.twitter.com/XMJvH47WTM