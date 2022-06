Stephen Kardos of #Kannapolis stopped for a drink and won a $700,000 prize! “I almost started crying because I can finally own my own house now,” he said. His Scorching Hot 7s ticket was from Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Rd. in #Wilmington. #NCLottery https://t.co/Nwm8zIHtT9 pic.twitter.com/CsEux2OVSi