Bryan Maldonado of #Lenoir tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize! Maldonado bought his lucky Sapphire 7s ticket from @Speedway on U.S. 70 in #Hickory. Congrats on the win, Bryan! Three top prizes remain. #NCLottery https://t.co/usyC5dNKN3 pic.twitter.com/AjVOXCKM7l