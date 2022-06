Joshua Locklear of #Pembroke just won a $585,949 #FastPlay jackpot! His 50X The Cash ticket was from Pembroke Mini Mart on E. 3rd St. “I really wasn’t expecting that,” Locklear said. Now he's planning to buy a new house! Congrats, Joshua. #NCLottery https://t.co/4erbBaqA7S pic.twitter.com/l1AOY1QEvT