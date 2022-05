Mario Delgado of #Winterville tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won the first $5 million prize in a new game! His 200X The Cash ticket was from @Speedway on North Memorial Dr. in #Greenville. Congrats, Mario! Five $5 million prizes remain. #NCLottery https://t.co/qlreRbSCnv pic.twitter.com/Q94xBlXKhQ