Hyeon Jung of #HighPoint took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize! Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery on East Green Drive in High Point where he works as an employee. Congratulations, Hyeon! #NCLottery https://t.co/WdH9lYJndO pic.twitter.com/7fvEebQSrC