Be advised - #WhiteShark Anne Bonny pinged in overnight close to shore near Jenness Beach, #NewHampshire! We met this 9ft 3in & 425lb juvenile shark off Ocracoke, NC in April and this is our 1st time watching her travel North. Track Anne Bonny: https://t.co/bItShcHfag pic.twitter.com/w5ZJwc3sRY