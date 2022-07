Michael Staub of #Charlotte took a chance on a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off and won the $3 million top prize! His ticket was from Perry's Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in #MintHill. Congrats, Michael! Four $3 million prizes remain. #NCLottery https://t.co/WvinSgB1y9 pic.twitter.com/xVRCOnz0Ut