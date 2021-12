Alfie Farlow of #Charlotte can’t wait to spend Christmas with his family after he won $2 million in Monday’s #Powerball drawing. “I told them, ‘I think our life is about to change,’” Farlow said. His ticket was from Sam's Mart on Providence Rd. #NCLottery https://t.co/4en3lz3uJk pic.twitter.com/YDgsZOyDEN