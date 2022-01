The WHPD sends our condolences to the New Haven Police Department and the family of Ofc Diane Gonzalez. Ofc Gonzalez was seriously injured on Sept 9, 2008. Ofc. Gonzalez remained in a coma until Jan 10, 2022 when she succumbed to her injuries. Rest in Peace Officer Gonzalez 💙 pic.twitter.com/42XyYmpJ8s