Oldest of 10 each, my folks quit elementary (dad) & middle (mom) school in rural México to help make ends meet. So they came to the US to work as farmworkers mostly in rural southwest GA.

My medical school graduation was one small step for a man, one giant leap for fam-kind. 🇲🇽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QhMlbIs0Qs