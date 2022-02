After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true 😄✊🏾



This will historic.

This will be my honor.

This will be ELECTRIFYING⚡️🔥



I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY!



LFG!!! #SuperBowlLVI #SuperGoldSunday

2/13 on @NBC pic.twitter.com/xPsjB1WmdX