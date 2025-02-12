Raids and Fear: How Misinformation Affects Immigrants

Over the past two weeks, our newsroom has received photos, audio recordings, and videos of alleged immigration raids in North Carolina. However, after a thorough analysis, we concluded they were false alarms. Unfortunately, social media and some irresponsible news outlets did not take the time to verify this information and instead carelessly spread false reports, fueling fear within the immigrant community.

To be clear, we are not saying that immigration enforcement operations in North Carolina are impossible—there is precedent. During the first Trump administration, these operations occurred frequently in workplaces, apartment parking lots, and even at bus stops. Our call is to act based on facts—not to downplay this complex issue, but also not to fall into fearmongering.

Additionally, news of new immigration policies comes out at a dizzying pace and many people share on social media only what resonates with their own political beliefs, which fosters further confusion. Let us briefly analyze two groups of people who are part of this dissonance.

Those Who Downplay Immigration Policies

On one side, there are the deniers—people who minimize the divisive and blatantly anti-immigrant rhetoric of the president. They arrogantly claim that the community is getting scared “for no reason” and say, “Don’t believe Trump, he’s not serious.” But what do the facts say?

While it is physically impossible to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants, the painful precedent of Trump’s first presidency includes the separation of thousands of families. Today, there is a clear official effort to criminalize people who came to this country with the sole goal of providing for their families—just as previous generations of immigrants did in U.S. history.

No matter how the White House tries to justify its actions, it is extremely naive to believe that the current administration will only deport immigrants with criminal records. These are not speculations; they are official data.

On Sunday, January 26, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 1,179 immigrants nationwide. However, only half of them (613 people, or 52%) were classified as “criminal arrests,” according to the Trump administration’s statement to NBC News. The rest had not committed any criminal offenses.

The Fearmongers

At the other end of this discussion are the alarmists—individuals, organizations, and even media outlets that react to every dramatic government statement, exaggerating events and spreading panic.

Sadly, some people profit from creating a scandal—whether for morbid pleasure or to gain more “likes” on social media. Thoughtlessly sharing false information about raids turns them into useful tools for those in power. The current immigration raids are not just about law enforcement; they are a deliberate act of political theater.

This is not the first time Trump has used fear as a deterrent. During his first administration, one of the cruelest and most shameful immigration policies in recent history was implemented. The “zero tolerance” policy separated thousands of immigrant children from their parents at the border. The intention behind this ruthless plan was to discourage people from coming to the United States by sending a clear message: if they tried, they could lose their children. Again, this is not speculation—it was the official position.

Do Not Spread Fear or False News About Raids

If you receive a post, photo, video, or audio claiming there is a raid happening somewhere, resist the urge to share it immediately. First, verify whether it comes from a reliable source. Do not trust anonymous sources, sensationalist media, or social media influencers.

In North Carolina, there are local organizations with people dedicated to verifying whether an incident is truly an immigration raid. If you see activity that seems suspicious and believe it may be an immigration operation, you can contact:

In Charlotte : Comunidad Colectiva at 704-740-7737

: Comunidad Colectiva at In the Triangle and Triad: Siembra NC at 336-543-0353

