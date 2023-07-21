It's not uncommon to find young people in Latino families who speak little or almost no Spanish in their conversations. Some even feel bothered or conflicted when their families ask them to speak Spanish. Is the Spanish language destined to disappear in the next generation? Let's see what the statistics say.

Has Spanish gone out of fashion?

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, the third generation of Latinos living in the United States tends to make English their primary language for communication, leaving Spanish aside. Among the reasons for this shift are the bombardment of English information that young people receive through the media. Pew suggests that the newer generations grow up in a world where they believe Spanish is not necessary, but is this true?

Beyond this perception, the reality is that the Castilian language, far from disappearing, seems to be strengthening in the United States. Today, businesses show much more interest than in previous decades in having bilingual staff, and this is due to demographic changes that cannot be ignored.

An Increasing Number of Spanish Speakers

Multiple studies have highlighted the benefits of bilingual education for children. Additionally, Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world by the number of native speakers (after Mandarin), with 496 million native speakers, according to the 2022 report “El español: una lengua viva” by the Cervantes Institute.

The number of potential Spanish speakers in the world (including native speakers, those with limited proficiency, and students) surpasses 595 million, making it the second most widely spoken language for international communication after English.

Furthermore, the number of native Spanish speakers continues to increase in the United States. It rose from 11 million in 1980 to 28.1 million in 2000. By 2010, the count reached 37 million, and as of 2019 (the latest available data), it reached 41.8 million, according to Census data. Additionally, there are 11.6 million bilingual speakers, resulting in a total of 53.4 million in the country.

Currently, the United States has the second-largest Spanish-speaking community in the world, second only to Mexico.

Parents play a vital role in preserving the language

With so many cultural, commercial, and employment advantages, teaching Spanish to children at home is crucial to preserving the identity of the Latino community. It is also a key to opening up a world of opportunities throughout the continent.

The Pew study indicates that non-Latino individuals in the United States want to learn Castilian and will encourage their children to be bilingual, mainly to take advantage of job and business opportunities. But what about Latino families?

According to researchers (and perhaps many families have experienced this), Latino parents speak to their children in Spanish, but the children respond in English. This dynamic is not healthy.

An article by Phillip M. Carter, a sociologist and language scholar at Florida International University, suggests that it is a myth to think that children will naturally learn Spanish at home, meaning that merely hearing their parents speak is not enough. It is important to know the rules of the language and consistently apply them through reading and writing.

It is always a good opportunity for you to help your children not forget their roots and reinforce their knowledge of the Spanish language.