During the twenty-sixth installment of the prestigious EPPY Awards, LaNoticia.com was honored as the Best Hispanic newspaper website in the United States.

Editor & Publisher Magazine announced the winners of the 2022 EPPY awards on October 31. Also, during the award ceremony, La Noticia came in second place in the category of Best weekly newspaper website (including English and Spanish-language media), and second place in the Best Business Reporting category for the editorial “Nobel Prize winners: Immigrants do not take jobs from local workers.”

EPPY Awards

The EPPY™ Awards are considered the most prestigious awards in the industry and recognize the extraordinary work of the best digital media outlets nationwide.

Industry giants such as CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Newmark Graduate School of Journalism are just a few of the news organizations that have been recognized by EPPY in the past.

About La Noticia

Established in 1997, La Noticia is a news organization that constantly works to provide the best Spanish-language content.

Since 2015, La Noticia has been the most awarded Spanish-language media outlet in the country, having received 172 José Martí Awards, which are presented during the annual convention of the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP).

The 2022 EPPY award that La Noticia received is proof that we adhere to the highest standards in the industry. Our team of professionals works tirelessly to keep you well-informed.

La Noticia has 25 years of experience, as well as an award-winning website (LaNoticia.com) and four print editions in the areas of Charlotte, the Triad, the Triangle, and the Mountains. We also produce four newsletters: Noticias (news), Charlotte, Primera Fila (which covers arts and culture), and Vida Sana (which covers health topics), along with six social media channels serving the online public (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and Telegram).