Despite the still-demonizing rhetoric of ultra-conservative politics regarding immigrants, the reality is that some cities are desperately seeking these workers. Such is the case with Topeka, Kansas.

Facing a low birth rate and a shortage of labor, Topeka authorities are offering economic incentives to attract new residents, including immigrant families.

The incentive program, “Choose Topeka”, provides up to $15,000 if a new resident rents or purchases a home in the city and is employed by a local company associated with the program. These companies offer a minimum annual salary of $50,000.

This is not an isolated case and could be the beginning of a national trend. The state of Vermont offers up to $10,000 to those who have a remote job and can relocate there. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a $10,000 check is offered to attract new workers.

A City Depends on Its Workforce

A place can thrive economically and socially over time if it has (among other things) healthy demographic growth, meaning it has enough people to join the workforce.

A robust economically active population can ensure a wide range of goods and services, promote domestic consumption, and also fund infrastructure projects and social programs through their taxes, such as retirement funds for the elderly.

What happens when the population is aging or declining, and there are not enough people joining the workforce? The economy and society falter.

Low Birth Rate

Between 2010 and 2020, the United States experienced the slowest population growth of any decade since 1930. In recent years, there have been fewer births, and immigration levels have also declined.

North Carolina's fertility rate is at one of its lowest points, indeed below the replacement level, meaning the state's population (and its workforce) will decrease in the long run unless immigrants move to the state.

According to Census data, since 2007, births per 1,000 inhabitants have decreased by about 21%, going from 14.4 to 11.4.

Despite the declining fertility rate, North Carolina is an attractive place to live and became the third state with the highest number of new residents between 2021 and 2022, second only to Texas and Florida.

The Future Is Latino

The majority (51.1%) of the population growth in the United States between 2010 and 2020 was thanks to Latinos. In North Carolina, the Latino community grew by 40% in the last decade, while the rates of whites and African Americans decreased.

Throughout this decade, we have witnessed the struggles, achievements, and invaluable contributions of Latinos. We believe that the future of the state and the country is linked to the growth and access to opportunities for the Latino community.

We salute those brave workers, those loving families, those dedicated students, the Latinos who, with their effort, joy, and perseverance, uphold the name of our community. Those who enrich American culture with their music, food, and warmth.