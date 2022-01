The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at @PetcoPark tickets are on sale now!



Get yours now and see #GarthInSanDiego 🎟

- https://t.co/XTn8qgeGRy

- @garthbrooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784

- Ticketmaster App pic.twitter.com/a3VJPe7h1M