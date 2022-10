Thanks to all the fans who made sure I saw this! Well looks like someone is getting special tickets to see #BlackAdam⚡️⚡️⚡️

Harrison I’m gonna hook you and your family up with tickets on opening night, OCT 21st! 🎟🎟🎟🎟

Big shout to @RegalMovies James Carter. You’re a good man! pic.twitter.com/yCKqKN88NM