WANTED for ROBBERY: On 12/8/21 @ 3:00 PM, vicinity of Southern Blvd & E 174 St @NYPD42Pct a 14-year-old victim was walking when he was approached by group of individuals who assaulted him & removed his property. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/uHOQXtplA7