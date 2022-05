Robert Hamrick of #Marion couldn’t believe his eyes when his scratch-off won a $2 million prize! “I really thought I was seeing things,” Hamrick said. His Premier Cash ticket was from Shop & Save on NC 226 South. Congrats on the win, Robert! #NCLottery https://t.co/ohNxR4Y8qQ pic.twitter.com/FQQMr2XAjv