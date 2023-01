COVID-19 Community Levels are high in most NC counties, including Durham. The CDC recommends masking, limiting indoor activities if you are high risk, & staying up-to-date on vaccines. Take your shot today: https://t.co/hjH6NVuxGP

Community Level guidance: https://t.co/NMpET5pZN9 pic.twitter.com/cN6m6DV9Xd