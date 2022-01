Mauricio Rebollar of #Clayton took a chance on a $10 scratch-off and won $1 million! He bought his Big Cash Payout ticket from Eagles Express on Knightdale Boulevard in #Knightdale. Congrats, Mauricio! Two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed. #NCLottery https://t.co/PYDtNqMB6V pic.twitter.com/Pzch2sBzRZ