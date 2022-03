Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from #Clinton, played the lottery for the 1st time on her 19th birthday and won $100,000! Her 100X The Cash ticket was from Han-Dee Hugo's on Southeast Blvd. Laniah said the prize will help pay for medical school. #NCLottery https://t.co/u7z7vynCB4 pic.twitter.com/xlYFQYJDDX