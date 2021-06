Sea-Tac Airport has only reached 100°F or greater twice.

103° (7/29/2009)

100° (7/20/1994)



If you also include the Federal Building records from downtown there is one additional date

100° (7/20/1941)



In fact we've only reached 99°F three times on record. #wawx https://t.co/6bzakp1RkD