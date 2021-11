Carles Gil, the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year. 💪



After missing almost all of the 2020 season with a bone spur injury, the @NERevolution midfielder hasn't skipped a beat in 2021: League-leader in assists, Supporters' Shield title, and aiming for MLS Cup.



Congrats, Carles! pic.twitter.com/EsRHLmXpLw