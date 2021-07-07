En Julio del 2021, se vienen un muchos estrenos en las diferentes plataformas en nuestro país, desde comedias, dramas y películas de época, en La Noticia recompilamos los mejores estrenos del mes.
Netflix
El gigante del entretenimiento nos ofrecerá nuevos contenidos que va desde Kung Fu Panda, hasta Rambo pasado por comedios como Austin Powers.
- Air Force One
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- The Game
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- She’s Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
- Audible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dynasty Warriors – NETFLIX FILM
- Generation 56k – NETFLIX SERIES
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – NETFLIX ANIME FILM
- Young Royals – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO Max
Uno de los principales competidores nos ofrecerá desde 8 Mile, en donde podemos seguir la icónica película del Rapero Eminem, hasta Cantinflas, una película basada en la vida de Mario Moreno, uno de los actores mexicanos más reconocidos.
- ¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
- 8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
- Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
- Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Panthers, 1968
- Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
- Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
- Cantinflas (HBO)
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
- Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
- Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
- Demolition Man, 1993
- Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
- Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
- Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
- Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
- Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
- Eve’s Bayou, 1997
- Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
- First, 201
- For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
- For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
- Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
- Gandhi, 1982
- Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
- The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- House on Haunted Hill, 1999
- Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
- Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
- Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
- Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
- Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
- Maid in Manhattan, 2002
- Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
- Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
- Monster-In-Law, 2005
- Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
- My Brother Luca (HBO)
- No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
- Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
- Pleasantville, 1998
- The Prince of Tides, 1991
- Project X, 1987 (HBO)
- The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)
- Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
- Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Reds, 1981 (HBO)
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
- The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
- Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
- Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Scream, 1996
- Scream 2, 1997
- Scream 3, 2000
- Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
- The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
- Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
- Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
- Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
- Stuart Little, 1999
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
- Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
- Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
- The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
- Westworld (Movie), 1973
- White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
- The White Stadium, 1928
- Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
- Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
Hulu
En esta plataforma puedes revivir clásicos como RoboCop, hasta Big Fish, que te dará un bueno momento de reflexión
- The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
- 127 Hours (2010)
- 28 Days Later (2003)
- 28 Weeks Later (2007)
- 68 Kill (2017)
- 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)
- A Ciambra (2018)
- The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
- Almost Human (2014)
- Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)
- American Gun (2005)
- An Acceptable Loss (2019)
- Australia (2008)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Band Aid (2017)
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- The Best Man (1999)
- Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Bitter Harvest (2017)
- Blue Sky (1994)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Bruno (2009)
- Caddyshack (1980)
- Caddyshack II (1988)
- Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
- Carnage Park (2016)
- Caveman (1981)
- Chaplin (1992)
- Chuck (2017)
- The Chumscrubber (2005)
- Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)
- Cliffhanger (1993)
- The Condemned (2007)
- Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
- The Conversation (1974)
- Coyote Ugly (2000)
- The Cured (2018)
- Dangerous Minds (1995)
- Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)
- Dealt (2017)
- Dear White People (2014)
- Donnybrook (2019)
- Dumb & Dumber (1994)
- Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
- Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
- Eliminators (2016)
- Enemy at the Gates (2001)
- The Face of Love (2014)
- Factotum (2006)
- Fargo (1996)
- The Feels (2017)
- Fired Up! (2009)
- Foxfire (1996)
- Frank Serpico (2017)
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
- Free To Run (2016)
- From Paris with Love (2010)
- Galaxy Quest (1999)
- The Gift (2000)
- Gimme the Loot (2013)
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Gorp (1980)
- Graduation (2017)
- Grandma (2015)
- Hellions (2015)
- Hideaway (1995)
- House of the Dead (2003)
- House of the Dead 2 (2006)
- The House That Jack Built (2018)
- Housesitter (1992)
- I Daniel Blake (2017)
- I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
- I Remember You (2017)
- Ice Age (2002)
- In The Cut (2003)
- Indignation (2016)
- Intermission (2004)
- Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
- Johnny English (2003)
- Knowing (2009)
- The Ladies Man (2000)
- Last Days Here (2012)
- Let’s be Evil (2016)
- Manic (2013)
- The Mask (1994)
- Maximum Risk (1996)
- Mercury Rising (1998)
- Morning Glory (2010)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- The Natural (1984)
- Ode to Joy (2019)
- Open Range (2003)
- Open Water (2004)
- Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
- Passage to Mars (2017)
- Personal Shopper (2017)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- Rabid Dogs (2016)
- Rebel in the Rye (2017)
- Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop 2 (1990)
- Robocop 3 (1993)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Shelley (2016)
- Sightseers (2013)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- Sleepwalkers (1992)
- Soldier Boyz (1995)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Somewhere (2010)
- Sorority Row (2009)
- Space Jam (1996)
- Stand by Me (1986)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
- The Stepfather (2009)
- Stonewall (2015)
- Stray (2020)
- Sunshine (2005)
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Sweet Virginia (2017)
- Taffin (1988)
- Take Every Wave (2017)
- Take Shelter (2011)
- Taken (2009)
- The Terminator (1984)
- They Came Together (2014)
- Thunderheart (1992)
- Timeline (2003)
- Tooth Fairy (2008)
- Twisted (2004)
- Underworld (2003)
- Underworld Awakening (2012)
- Underworld Evolution (2006)
- Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- The Unknown Girl (2017)
- Walking Tall (1973)
- Whip It (2009)
- White Nights (1985)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- Wolves (2017)
Prime video
- La plataforma de Amazon nos regalara clásicos del cine de terror y paranormal
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
- Abduction (2016)
- Absence Of Malice (1981)
- Across The Universe (2007)
- Alien (1979)
- An Education (2009)
- Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
- Awakenings (1990)
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Burlesque (2010)
- Crimson Tide (1995)
- Fat Albert (2004)
- Frozen River (2008)
- Green Lantern (2011)
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)
- Hellboy (2004)
- I, Robot (2004)
- Irrational Man (2015)
- Jack And Jill (2011)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Madeline (1998)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- Midnight In Paris (2011)
- Money Train (1995)
- Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- On The Waterfront (1954)
- Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
- Open Season
- Patton (1970)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- Phone Booth (2003)
- Premonition (2007)
- Ramona And Beezus (2010)
- Rear Window (1954)
- Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
- School Daze (1988)
- Snatch (2001)
- The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
- The Animal (2001)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The International (2009)
- The Lady In The Van (2006)
- The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
- The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
- The Messengers (2007)
- The Stepfather (2009)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
- To Rome With Love (2012)
- Underworld: Evolution (2006)
- Vertigo (1958)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- Your Highness (2011)
- American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
- An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
- BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
- Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
- How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
- Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
- The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
- The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)
Disney +
La plataforma favorita de niños y no tan niños nos ofrece un amplio catalogo al que se sumaran
- Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
- Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 208 “Most Likely To”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 110 “Common Ground”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 102
