La Noticia celebrates 20 years growing together with you

Between 1997 and the present day, Latinos in North Carolina went from being somewhat of a rarity to an essential driving force of the state’s development. Latinos have successfully made our way in the workforce, as entrepreneurs, and as contributors to the multicultural development of North Carolina. That is why, as we continue to grow as a community, La Noticia, The Spanish-Language Newspaper is pleased to celebrate our 20th anniversary with you.

Two decades ago, on April 11, 1997, the visionary idea was born to offer the Latino community of the Carolinas a media outlet with a high degree of professionalism, a newspaper that treats its readers with respect and dignity, an effective vehicle to promote businesses that want to serve our community. It was with this commitment to service that La Noticia was founded.

Over our 20 years of existence, we have grown with the Latino community, first in the Charlotte area, then into nine surrounding counties. In November 2009, we launched a local edition dedicated to nine western North Carolina counties in the mountain region. In April 2012, we expanded with a local newspaper for the Triangle (Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, along with eight surrounding counties). Finally, in January 2013, La Noticia launched its fourth newspaper, which focuses on the Triad region (Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and surrounding areas). With this new edition, La Noticia became the Spanish newspaper with the most local coverage in North Carolina.

Throughout its history, La Noticia has earned numerous national awards; just to name a few: La Noticia was honored two consecutive years (2014 and 2015) in the category of “Outstanding Spanish Language Newspaper” at the José Martí National Awards, and in 2016 it was the most awarded Spanish newspaper in the country, receiving a total of 20 awards from the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP).

Over the years we have earned the loyalty of Latino families in the Carolinas. We have become the most widely read newspaper in our community, not because of the numerous awards we have received, but because of our unwavering commitment to working hard in order to live up to the demands of our readers and advertisers.

One of the keys to this leadership and continuous growth lies in the fact that with every page that we publish, we constantly maintain our philosophy: to inform objectively, without exaggerations or sensationalism; to educate the readers so they can succeed; to cover local news and events; and to professionally address issues affecting the community.

La Noticia opens its doors to listen and share the diverse voices that make up our community, acting as a window for self-reflection, a tool to denounce injustices, and an ally for business growth.

You, the individuals reading these pages, are the most important people for La Noticia. Your hard work to build a better future is what drives us; we are committed to keeping you up-to-date and to being a practical reference material that helps you make informed decisions. If you have a business and want to effectively reach the Latino community locally or statewide, La Noticia will spread your message to thousands of Latinos who want to hear about you.

Immigrants came to North Carolina to help it grow, and La Noticia was created to serve this community. We are committed to walking alongside your family, and we will keep supporting our community as we both continue to grow.